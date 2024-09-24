'Deadpool & Wolverine' director gives his take on viral cameos

Deadpool and Wolverine stirred quite a frenzy with its truckload of cameos. However, the film did not aim to create a "shock and awe" with these appearances, according to filmmaker Shawn Levy.



Explaining his take on the cameos in an interview with The New York Times, the director said, "I want to point out that if all we were going for was the ‘shock and awe’ moment, there were 50 other cameos we could have put in."

"We tried to rigorously enforce discipline in ourselves by always coming back to that central theme: Who are characters in the Marvel lore who never got to put a capstone on their legacy?" he asked.

In the lead-up to the MCU film, there was intense speculation about many A-listers appearing in the movie as cameos. Taylor Swift was one of them.

“I definitely had moments where I was worried I would disappoint people when they realized Taylor as Dazzler was not in the movie, but there’s no controlling the internet, and rumors spread like wildfire,” Shawn earlier said about the Grammy winner rumoured to play Dazzler.