Harrison Ford to depict realistic symptoms of Parkinson’s in ‘Shrinking’

Harrison Ford plays a man suffering from Parkinson’s disease in Apple TV+ series Shrinking.



Ford, 82, plays grieving therapist Jimmy Laird’s (Jason Segel) mentor figure Dr. Paul Rhodes in Shrinking.

At the end of season one, it was revealed that Paul was suffering Parkinson's, and the Indiana Jones star says the progression of the disease won't be “sugarcoated” in the upcoming season.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “You're going to see increasing difficulty that arises from his disease and complications from his disease.”

“He's going to meet those challenges with what we know is in his quiver, personality-wise. But it's a very challenging and difficult disease and we're not going to sugarcoat it,” he added.

Parkinson’s is a degenerative disease of the brain which causes involuntary tremors of limbs. It can eventually make the patients totally dependent on others for basic tasks.

Ford’s comments come after his fans were concerned after seeing him receive the Disney Legend honor at the Disney's D23 Expo in August.

Taking to the comment section of the event’s video on the Good Morning America Instagram page, fans shared their worry about the ageing actor.

“Congrats to him, but it breaks my heart to see him so frail,” wrote one.

Another chimed in, “Is anyone else concerned one hand was more pressed than the other?”

Tough to see my guy getting old,” wrote another.

Harrison Ford is best known for his role as the adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones, and Han Solo from Star Wars.