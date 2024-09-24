Johnny Depp reflects on the past battle with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is seemingly looking back at the tumultuous period of his life when he butted heads with his ex-wife Amber Heard in a courtroom.



His comments — alluded to his past — came in the press conference of his latest directorial outing.



Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness was the first time the Pirates of the Caribbean star dipped his toes in direction after 1997's The Brave.

“I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately… Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through,” he said during a chat at the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

Keeping the reflective mood ongoing, Johnny said, unlike his previous stint at filmmaking, the latest experience “allowed me to be able to really see and experience that sort of…to basically be a giant toddler, as I am, and to understand that when you’re making a film at the very least, it’s gotta be fun.”