Prince William reveals Earthshot Prize finalists competing for £1million prize

Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020

Prince William has announced 15 finalists of the prestigious Earthshot Prize via video message at the 2024 The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit during Climate Week in New York.

The 15 finalists, each with a remarkable innovative solution to climate change, will be competing for the £1million environmental award. Five winners will be awarded £1million each to advance their efforts for environmental benefit.

The Earthshot Prize was founded by the now-Prince of Wales in 2020, and aims to recognize people finding smart solutions to environmental problems.





This year’s finalists include creators of clean energy from heat present in the environment, a company that aims to modernize seaweed farming to revive the oceans, a company that has converted crop waste into a leather alternative, and more impressive contenders.

In his announcement, William said the finalists are “leading the way in solving some of the most urgent environmental challenges”.

“Today, we celebrate the incredible achievement, unwavering dedication and urgent optimism that drives our fourth class of Earthshot innovators,” he continued.

“The passion of these Finalists is a testament to what can be achieved when we tap into the enormous creativity, ingenuity, and optimism of communities around the world," Prince William added.