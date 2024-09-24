Photo: Adele 'not willing to sacrifice more' for musical career: Source

Adele is reportedly prioritizing family over anything right now.

The Set Fire to Rain hitmaker has rejected a $100 million deal to extend her Las Vegas residency for two more years, as per the reporting of Life & Style.

“While fans may be disappointed by the news, it’s clear that Adele is choosing to prioritize family over fortune for now,” an insider spilled the beans.

The insider also established, “She has more money than she could ever spend, but now she wants a life.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source mentioned, “People don’t realize how much you sacrifice being at the top like Adele!”

The songstress is reportedly planning to settle down with boyfriend Rich Paul instead of focusing on her music.

It was also reported that Adele is using magic to call in the soul of her unborn child.

“Adele used to be pretty smugly against all the woo-woo stuff,” noting, “but then she got into crystals about 10 years ago,” they added.

The source also stated, “And she jokes that was her gateway drug” even though Adele was previously skeptical of such practices, “now she does it all.”

“She uses sage to clear her space, she meditates, she does chanting,” the source also disclosed at the time.