Photo: Robert De Niro takes brutal jab at Donald Trump

Robert De Niro has taken another brutal swipe at Donald Trump.

During a chat at the New York premiere of Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis in New York City on Monday, the American acting sensation made huge political statement.

He kicked off the chat by saying, “Just imagine Donald Trump directing this film.”

“It’ll never go anywhere, from total craziness. He cannot do anything,” he also claimed.

They even claimed, “He cannot hold anything together … He wants to destroy the country. And he could not do this movie. He could not do anything that has a structure.”

Accusing the politician of wanting to "destroy" America, the director also declared, “What's happening in America, in our republic, in our democracy is exactly how Rome lost their republic thousands of years ago.”

“I see the things in Francis’ film about that, the parallels and so on. To me, it’s not over ’till it’s over and we have to go at this wholeheartedly to beat the Republicans – those Republicans, they’re not real Republicans – and beat Trump,” he asserted.

In conclusion, Robert clarified, “It’s that simple. We cannot have that type of person. Everybody has to get out there and vote.”