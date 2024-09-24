Kim Kardashian 'casts doubt' on Kanye West's parenting

Kim Kardashian is making sure her kids remain safe with their father, Kanye West. So, she reportedly hired trusted nuns and security when they went out with them.

Sources say her appointed staff supervised the Chicago, North, Pslam, and Saint routines during their trips with her ex-husband and his wife.

This came after the fashion mogul was seemingly concerned about Ye's alarming behaviour.

"Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security," the tipster tattled to The Sun.

"There is a very tight schedule - what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, how much sugar they have," they spilled. "Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are," the tipster tattled.

The insiders also told The Sun that the concerns of the mom-of-four spiked after her former husband and his wife Bianca Censori were involved in shocking controversies.

“Kim is constantly getting more and more alarmed about the stories she sees coming out about Kanye and Bianca,” the bird chirped.

“Every week it’s something different and she fears it's no longer a healthy environment for the younger kids to be in," the mole squealed.