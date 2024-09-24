 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian 'casts doubt' on Kanye West's parenting

Sources say Ye's behaviour alarmed Kim Kardashian, leading her to ensure her kids well-being

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2024

Kim Kardashian casts doubt on Kanye Wests parenting
Kim Kardashian 'casts doubt' on Kanye West's parenting

Kim Kardashian is making sure her kids remain safe with their father, Kanye West. So, she reportedly hired trusted nuns and security when they went out with them.

Sources say her appointed staff supervised the Chicago, North, Pslam, and Saint routines during their trips with her ex-husband and his wife.

This came after the fashion mogul was seemingly concerned about Ye's alarming behaviour.

"Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security," the tipster tattled to The Sun.

"There is a very tight schedule - what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, how much sugar they have," they spilled. "Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are," the tipster tattled.

The insiders also told The Sun that the concerns of the mom-of-four spiked after her former husband and his wife Bianca Censori were involved in shocking controversies.

“Kim is constantly getting more and more alarmed about the stories she sees coming out about Kanye and Bianca,” the bird chirped.

“Every week it’s something different and she fears it's no longer a healthy environment for the younger kids to be in," the mole squealed.

Adele 'not willing to sacrifice more' for musical career: Source
Adele 'not willing to sacrifice more' for musical career: Source
Johnny Depp says he felt like 'giant toddler' while directing 'Modi'
Johnny Depp says he felt like 'giant toddler' while directing 'Modi'
Travis Kelce 'loves the life' Taylor Swift gave him: Source
Travis Kelce 'loves the life' Taylor Swift gave him: Source
Prince William reveals Earthshot Prize finalists competing for £1million prize
Prince William reveals Earthshot Prize finalists competing for £1million prize
Johnny Depp reflects on the past battle with Amber Heard
Johnny Depp reflects on the past battle with Amber Heard
'The Penguin' brings smile to makers after premiere
'The Penguin' brings smile to makers after premiere
Harrison Ford to depict realistic symptoms of Parkinson's in ‘Shrinking' video
Harrison Ford to depict realistic symptoms of Parkinson's in ‘Shrinking'
Kate Winslet reveals nickname 'The Holiday' co-star Jack Black gave her video
Kate Winslet reveals nickname 'The Holiday' co-star Jack Black gave her