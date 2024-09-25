Khloe Kardashian celebrates True and Tatum's first day of school: See photos

Khloe Kardashian's kids are all set for their new school.

On Tuesday, Khloe took to Instagram to share photos with son Tatum, 2, and daughter True, 6.

The photos captured the proud mom, donning all-black workout outfit, paired with white sneakers and oversized black sunglasses, dropping off her kids.

Khloe Kardashian shares adorable moments from True and Tatum's school drop off

Tatum was dressed in a beige tee and shorts, donning a blue dinosaur-covered backpack. Meanwhile, True looked adorable in a navy tennis dress, pink sneakers, and a teal backpack.

The first two photos showed The Kardashians star, holding hands with her kids, posing in the sun. However, the last photo captured them in the car.

"School Drop." Khloe simply wrote in the caption.

The post garnered attention from fans and followers who flooded the comments section with their love.

One wrote, "OMG. Where have I been? This baby is growing. He’s so tall. And she is just getting more and more beautiful."

Another added, "Mama bear and her cubs."

"Tutu’s smile is so precious perfect little babiesss," the third comment read.