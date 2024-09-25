 
Geo News

Lily Collins reveals what her wardrobe represents in 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins expresses excitement over the 'so fun' Roman looks in the upcoming 'Emily in Paris' season

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2024

Lily Collins reveals what her wardrobe represents in Emily in Paris
Lily Collins reveals what her wardrobe represents in 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins, famed for her role as Emily Cooper in the hit series Emily in Paris, shared some exciting details about her character's wardrobe.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Collins along with the Netflix show's costume designer Marylin Fitoussi explained how Emily’s fashion choices reflect her personal growth.

The Love, Rosie actress described Emily's style in season 4 as a representation of "calmness and centeredness."

She told the outler, "Emily's style evolution this year represents more of a calmness and centeredness within herself."

However, Fitoussi added that Emily has blossomed into someone more self-assured, saying, "She's really coming into her own, asserting herself, becoming much stronger, with a style that is reinterpreting Parisian fashion codes."

As the upcoming season also features a new location, which is Rome, Emily will possibly explore different fashion styles.

Collins expressed her excitement over the "so fun" Roman looks, adding, "It was vacay mode for Emily."

"Rome is an explosion of joy, love and Champagne," the designer noted.

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after epic opening night of 'Short n' Sweet Tour'
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after epic opening night of 'Short n' Sweet Tour'
Prince Harry £8m gift from Queen Elizabeth has no ‘solid' proof video
Prince Harry £8m gift from Queen Elizabeth has no ‘solid' proof
Charli XCX unveils exciting surprises for fans at 'Sweat Tour' with Troye Sivan
Charli XCX unveils exciting surprises for fans at 'Sweat Tour' with Troye Sivan
Bruce Springsteen gets candid about his legacy in 'Road Diary' documentary
Bruce Springsteen gets candid about his legacy in 'Road Diary' documentary
Florence Pugh branded as '100 per cent authentic'
Florence Pugh branded as '100 per cent authentic'
Kim Kardashian 'casts doubt' on Kanye West's parenting
Kim Kardashian 'casts doubt' on Kanye West's parenting
Victoria Beckham welcomes Eva Longoria for Paris Fashion show fittings
Victoria Beckham welcomes Eva Longoria for Paris Fashion show fittings
Robert De Niro takes brutal jab at Donald Trump
Robert De Niro takes brutal jab at Donald Trump