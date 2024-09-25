Lily Collins reveals what her wardrobe represents in 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins, famed for her role as Emily Cooper in the hit series Emily in Paris, shared some exciting details about her character's wardrobe.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Collins along with the Netflix show's costume designer Marylin Fitoussi explained how Emily’s fashion choices reflect her personal growth.

The Love, Rosie actress described Emily's style in season 4 as a representation of "calmness and centeredness."

She told the outler, "Emily's style evolution this year represents more of a calmness and centeredness within herself."

However, Fitoussi added that Emily has blossomed into someone more self-assured, saying, "She's really coming into her own, asserting herself, becoming much stronger, with a style that is reinterpreting Parisian fashion codes."

As the upcoming season also features a new location, which is Rome, Emily will possibly explore different fashion styles.

Collins expressed her excitement over the "so fun" Roman looks, adding, "It was vacay mode for Emily."

"Rome is an explosion of joy, love and Champagne," the designer noted.