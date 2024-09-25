Derek Hough reveals family plans with 'miracle' wife Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert are said to be ready to start a dance troupe of their very own.

The Dancing With the Stars judge told E! News that he and his wife, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month, plan to start a family together in the future.

In regards to this, Hough stated, “We'll see what's in the cards, what's on the horizon. Little dancing children running around.”

Moreover, he also took a moment to sing his wife’s praises after her health scare last December as Erbert was on tour in Washington D.C. when she suffered a cranial hematoma that required her to be hospitalized and undergo an emergency craniectomy after becoming disoriented at a performance.

In this regard, he claimed, “She's a miracle. She really is and I don't say that lightly.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Erbert later underwent a cranioplasty to replace the section of her skull that had been removed during the previous procedure.

However, after a few months of recovery, the 29-year-old dancer made her official return to the stage with Hough by her side in April.

Additionally, he noted, “We actually read each other our vows again where we got married on this cliffside in Carmel overlooking the ocean. And it was really emotional because we were reading the vows and thinking like, ‘Wow, we really put these to the test.’”

Furthermore, Derek also gave a quick update on her health by adding, "She's doing great.”

It is worth mentioning that the pair are set to embark on Hough's Dance for the Holidays tour together, which begins in November and wraps up just before New Year's Eve.

According to the outlet, he admitted, “To perform with her during the season of miracles, it's special. We're excited to go on tour and to share the joy and the love and just the spirit of the holidays with everybody.”