King Charles gets emotional for Lilibet, Archie amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry

King Charles has seemingly got emotional for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet amid rift with son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.



The monarch has reportedly shared his emotions about Lilibet and Archie with his friends.

The Mirror, citing the friends of King Charles, has reported the monarch has committed himself to building a relationship with Lilibet and Archie and to be present in their lives.

The insider said: “The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives. He values family above everything and whatever the course of his ­relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.”

Earlier, royal expert Ingrid Seward had claimed: “Family has always been important to the King. He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty. It is a great sadness to him he doesn’t see more of Archie and Lilibet.

“That is why he will never break ties with Harry. He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son’s children."

King Charles wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom.