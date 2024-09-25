Princess Eugenie shares her understanding on child labour after becoming mother

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has shared her views on child labour after becoming mother.



Princess Eugenie shares two sons August and Ernest with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The Anti-Slavery Collective shared the views of Princess Eugenie on Instagram.

It says, “We talk to TASC co-founder Princess Eugenie about how her understanding of child labour has changed since becoming a parent.”

It also disclosed Eugenie’s statement which reads, “Becoming a parent is the most special, mind-blowing experience of a person’s life. My children make my world go around.

“It’s made me hungrier to do the work. I want to educate my children and all young people about being vulnerable, sensitive, and empathetic towards each other. I don’t want anyone to reach the age of 21 having not heard about modern slavery, like I did.”

Eugenie is the co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity that aims to 'to eradicate modern slavery for an estimated 50 million people by bringing together change-makers and raising awareness.



She has been working against modern slavery since 2012.