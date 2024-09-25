Ed Sheeran's ex Nina Nesbitt makes 'disheartening' confession

Nina Nesbitt recently made a disheartening confession regarding her past romance with ex Ed Sheeran.



The 30-year-old singer, who dated the 33 year-year-old famous singer in 2012, in an interview with the Eras podcast shared that it is disheartening to be only seen as the Shape of You hitmaker’s ex rather than a talented musician.



"It's so disheartening after all the work and years that I've put into it, the Scottish singer said in a podcast, adding that it only happens to women."

Nina, whose new record Mountain Music will be released on Friday, also noted that it drives her to keep going and just be “known as a musician".

The Somebody Special singer said that despite being a bit frustrated that the Perfect hitmaker wrote Nina about their breakup, she acknowledged it would be "hypocritical to complain too much".

She explained that there should be a disclaimer on songwriters. "It is what it is, really. I've definitely written songs about other people," the Cry Dancing singer added.

"It was tricky because I never wanted to be known as someone's ex-girlfriend," she maintained.