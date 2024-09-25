 
Geo News

Ed Sheeran's ex Nina Nesbitt makes 'disheartening' confession

The Scottish singer Nina Nesbitt and Ed Sheeran had a brief romance back in 2012

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2024

Ed Sheerans ex Nina Nesbitt makes disheartening confession
Ed Sheeran's ex Nina Nesbitt makes 'disheartening' confession

Nina Nesbitt recently made a disheartening confession regarding her past romance with ex Ed Sheeran.

The 30-year-old singer, who dated the 33 year-year-old famous singer in 2012, in an interview with the Eras podcast shared that it is disheartening to be only seen as the Shape of You hitmaker’s ex rather than a talented musician.

"It's so disheartening after all the work and years that I've put into it, the Scottish singer said in a podcast, adding that it only happens to women." 

Nina, whose new record Mountain Music will be released on Friday, also noted that it drives her to keep going and just be “known as a musician".

The Somebody Special singer said that despite being a bit frustrated that the Perfect hitmaker wrote Nina about their breakup, she acknowledged it would be "hypocritical to complain too much".

She explained that there should be a disclaimer on songwriters. "It is what it is, really. I've definitely written songs about other people," the Cry Dancing singer added.

"It was tricky because I never wanted to be known as someone's ex-girlfriend," she maintained. 

Prince Andrew's true feelings about King Charles revealed amid Royal Lodge rift
Prince Andrew's true feelings about King Charles revealed amid Royal Lodge rift
Travis Kelce reveals childhood secret: 'Very few know this'
Travis Kelce reveals childhood secret: 'Very few know this'
Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move: 'Extremely hopeful' video
Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move: 'Extremely hopeful'
Princess Eugenie shares her understanding on child labour after becoming mother
Princess Eugenie shares her understanding on child labour after becoming mother
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez divorce in limbo after tragedy
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez divorce in limbo after tragedy
Chappell Roan addresses her 'presidential election' stance video
Chappell Roan addresses her 'presidential election' stance
Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas celebrate joint birthday with heartfelt wishes
Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas celebrate joint birthday with heartfelt wishes
Robe Lowe recalls breaking down when he sent off his son to college
Robe Lowe recalls breaking down when he sent off his son to college