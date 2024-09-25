Photo: Britney Spears 'desperate' for more attention from sons: Source

Britney Spears is reportedly going to spoil her sons with lots of gifts as this might help her win their love back.

As fans will be aware, the Princess of Pop is the mother to teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Now, an insider dished to Life & Style, “Britney’s on this crusade to spoil them.”

The insider went on to add, “All the money she used to give to Kevin for child support is now going to go to buying gifts for the boys — she’s clearly hoping she can win back their love.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source disclosed, “Britney hopes they’ll give her a lot more time and gratitude.”

This comes after Britney shared a series of nostalgic photos on 12th September the Grammy winning singing sensation, 42, took to Instagram as her eldest son, Preston, turned 19 on September 14 while Jayden James turned 18.

"This month is my boys’ birthdays !!! Happy Birthday ???? babies and I hope you get all your wishes and more !!!" she penned in the throwback post.

She continued to mention, "Psss does anyone have any clue why we’re all looking up ???," as she referenced the very first picture that showed the Toxic songstress carrying one of her little boys in her arms.