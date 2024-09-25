 
Prince William warns about 'existential threat' to future generations

Prince William's thought provoking address was about a key cause he takes seriously

September 25, 2024

Prince William is urging the UN to take climate change seriously and make urgent efforts to reverse biodiversity loss and other major harms to the planet.

Late on Tuesday, William, the Prince of Wales, appeared via video link to address the heads of states at the United Nations.

In his online address, William, pointed out that “one million species face extinction,” and emphasized the need to “reverse biodiversity loss by 2030” while reminding them of the environmental goals set in Montreal, Canada in 2022.

“We now have just five years to deliver on our collective promise,” he reminded the UN General Assembly in New York.

He argued that the loss of “these precious ecosystems” is the “most pressing existential threat we face.”

“If we are to keep this planet livable for our children and grandchildren, we must act urgently,” he continued.

“We must act to save our rivers, oceans, savannas, mangroves and forests, as well as the communities that protect and live alongside them,” the father-of-three added.

Prince William’s passionate address came after he announced the 15 finalists of his prestigious Earthshot Prize earlier on Tuesday. Five winners out of the 15 will receive $1.3 million each to grow their initiatives and its impact on the planet. 

