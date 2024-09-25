 
Geo News

Riley Keough reflects on mom Lisa Marie Presley book

Riley Keough credits her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley's tapes for the memoir

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2024

Riley Keough reflects on mom Lisa Marie Presley book
Riley Keough reflects on mom Lisa Marie Presley book

Lisa Marie Presley's much-anticipated book is around the corner, where she reflected on her life's key moments. 

Unfortunately, she died before completing her memoir From Here to the Great Unknown. Her daughter Riley Keough, meanwhile, picked up the unfinished chapters and wrote them full.

"Wherever possible, I wrote it exactly as she said it," the 35-year-old penned in the book. "In other cases, I’ve edited my mother’s words for clarity or to get at what I know was the root of what she was trying to convey."

"What mattered most to me was feeling like the end result sounded like her, that I could instantly recognize her in the pages, and I can."

The Under the Bridge star said the tapes, which her late mother left in her memories, were so important in finishing the book.

“The tapes are an incredible portrait of the force of nature that she was,” she told People. “Depending on the day and her mood, she can sound locked-in or distracted, vulnerable and open or annoyed and closed off hopeful, angry, everything. You hear her in all her complications.”

In the meantime, From Here to the Great Unknown will hit the bookshelves on Oct 8.

Prince Andrew's true feelings about King Charles revealed amid Royal Lodge rift
Prince Andrew's true feelings about King Charles revealed amid Royal Lodge rift
Travis Kelce reveals childhood secret: 'Very few know this'
Travis Kelce reveals childhood secret: 'Very few know this'
Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move: 'Extremely hopeful' video
Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move: 'Extremely hopeful'
Princess Eugenie shares her understanding on child labour after becoming mother
Princess Eugenie shares her understanding on child labour after becoming mother
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez divorce in limbo after tragedy
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez divorce in limbo after tragedy
Chappell Roan addresses her 'presidential election' stance video
Chappell Roan addresses her 'presidential election' stance
Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas celebrate joint birthday with heartfelt wishes
Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas celebrate joint birthday with heartfelt wishes
Robe Lowe recalls breaking down when he sent off his son to college
Robe Lowe recalls breaking down when he sent off his son to college