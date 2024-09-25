Margaret Qualley reveals white lie Jack Antonoff told Adam Sandler

Margaret Qualley’s husband Jack Antonoff lied to 'Happy Gilmore' star Adam Sandler

Margaret Qualley’s husband Jack Antonoff had a big hand in getting her a role in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2!

While appearing on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Qualley shared that Antonoff lied to Sandler to get her the role.

Qualley is a “mega-fan” of Sandler, and said she wanted the part in the movie badly.

She said: “I saw that there was gonna to be a Happy Gilmore 2 and I emailed my agents right away and I said, ‘Anything it takes — no part is too small. Please. I gotta be a part of this, I'm begging you. Please. Whatever it takes.' "

Fallon, 50, then told the audience that the You Don’t Mess With The Zohan star then texted the musician to ask if Qualley golfed at all. Antonoff lied to him, saying, “ 'Yeah, she’s actually good!' "

Fallon shared the screenshot of the next messages between the duo, where the Rollercoaster hitmaker asked, ‘ “We talking Gilmore or charity golf tournament?’ ” and Sandler replied, " 'Gilmore, might have to bug her for a couple of days funny thing. She'd be awesome.' "

Qualley quipped that her husband “lied for the sake of the family,” before confessing, “I’ve never golfed a day in my life. I’m terrible, actually."

“So what did you do? How did you skate your way thorough?” Fallon asked.

She explained: “I went out to the barn and I hit some balls with the woman who runs the barn — her partner used to golf. That’s where I started. ... I took some lessons, but mostly I’m still bad.”

However, she noted that “It was the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Happy Gilmore 2 is the sequel to the 1996 classic comedy starring Adam Sandler as a hockey-player-turned-golf-star. Qualley also said Happy Gilmore is her favorite movie.