Rita Ora hands over 'The Masked Singer' judgement seat to THIS star

Rita Ora has been replaced as a judge for the upcoming series 'The Masked Singer'

September 25, 2024

Rita Ora was just replaced from the judgement panel its upcoming and sixth series, The Masked Singer.

The celebrity replacing the For You singer is none other than the British DJ, Maya Jama, as per the announcement by ITV.

Jama would be presiding as one of the judges in the reality singing competition as Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan would all be reprising their judging roles.

Additionally, comedian, Joel Dommett would be resuming his role as the host of the ITV show as it returns to the screens.

Expressing her sentiments, the media celebrity stated, “I’m such a Masked Singer fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo — and of course working with Joel — is going to be so much fun.”

She continued, “I can’t wait to figure out who’s underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings.”

“I’ve watched the show for a long time, so I’m definitely bringing my A-game to the panel,” Jama concluded.

Rita Ora has remained a judge on UK version of The Masked Singer since its first series that began in 2020.

