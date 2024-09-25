Hasan Minhaj sides with Blake Lively in 'It Ends With Us' controversy

Hasan Minhaj just addressed the rather infamous It Ends With Us costar controversy.

The renowned comedian, who played the role of Marshall, husband of Allysa, portrayed by Jenny Slate and brother-in-law to Ryle, played by Justin Baldoni, mentioned the situation during his interview with Esquire.

As the famous novel adaptation film was released, rumors of tension amongst the cast made headlines and spread like wildfire particularly when Baldoni, who also served as the director, did not join a photograph with the rest of the movie cast that also included, lead actress and producer, Blake Lively.

However, the 39-year-old media celebrity had positive things to say about his experience, as Minhaj told the outlet, "I can’t speak to other people's experience.”

He continued, “But everybody was very professional and cool to me. It was lovely and everybody was lovely, and it is just as disillusioning for me, because I’m like, 'What happened? Wait, what’s going on?'"

Hassan Minhaj mentioned how shooting scenes with Lively were particularly great, stating, "In my opinion she's like a modern Lucille Ball, where she is both hilarious and she's incredibly elegant and stunning and beautiful. Both of those things converge at once, which is really dope to see.”