Photo: Brad Pitt waiting for kids to choose him over Angelina Jolie: Source

Brad Pitt is reportedly missing his six estranged kids as he plans baby number 7 with Ines De Ramon.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “Brad still has rights to see Vivian and Knox.”

The insider also explained that “legally, there is still a custody arrangement in place, but he’s not the type to force that.”

“He wants to see them and the rest of his kids, because they choose to see him,” the source also continued.

“He’s still hopeful that they will be able to work things out because it was only a few months ago that the visits were happening on a weekly basis,” the source also confided.

This comes after an insider previously shared with Closer Magazine that “he’s doing his best to focus on all the positive things in his life, and adding to his family is at the top of his list.”

As per this confidante, Brad has made it clear to his girlfriend that he wants a baby right away.

“He’s very eager for it to happen right away, but he’s trying not to stress about it,” the source continued.

They concluded, “It’s given him an excuse for some extra romantic time with Ines – they’ve been taking little weekend getaways and spending a lot of time at home together."