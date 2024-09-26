Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing touch in ‘high energy' world

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supposedly underestimated Hollywood, says an expert,



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not understand what it takes to live the American dream and developed ‘cracks’ in their own system.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "I think there have always been a certain number of cracks developing.

"Obviously, they had quite a good time at the beginning. But the trouble is, it is this high energy, competitive world in which they now exist which is very, very hard to deal with.

"And I'm sure she's had a certain amount of experience of this. I'm not sure how much experience Prince Harry had of it."

His comments come after a highly placed source reveals Meghan Markle ‘terrified’ staff around her.

He says: "I'm sure that it's one of those situations where, probably, when things are going well they're very generous... and they remember their birthdays, and they send them little gifts and all that sort of stuff, but the moment things get stressful, that’s when you see the true side.

Mr Vickers adds: "I'm afraid I rather veer on the side of thinking that she's difficult, and it's not a good sign if you can't be good with your staff, you know you're in trouble."