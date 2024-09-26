Princess Diana working ‘behind scenes' to help William, Harry

Princess Diana’s beloved brother can support Prince Harry and Prince William in healing their rift.



Earl Spencer Charles, who is equally close to both of his nephews, is branded late Princess Diana’s ‘secret weapon’ in healing the feud.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital: "Earl Spencer promised at the funeral of his sister Diana… to constantly look after his nephews William and Harry.

“It is no surprise to me that Harry stayed at Althorp recently because they have been very close since that time.

"Harry can rely upon Earl Spencer. And no doubt, behind the scenes, [the earl] has been trying to build bridges with the brothers,” he notes.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

