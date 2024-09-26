Photo: Kim Kardashian takes major step against stalker: Report

Kim Kardashian has reportedly taken a major step to improve her security against stalkers.

As per the latest findings of In Touch Weekly, the 43-year-old fashion mogul has employed a Los Angeles-based Black Box Security Inc. to find her stalker called, Melvin Jeffery Conley.

According to the outlet, the alleged stalker “is no longer residing there and is homeless in the Los Angeles area.”

John Romeo, who is a representative from the security company even disclosed, “Since service attempts at Mr. Conley’s mother’s house (the only known address associated with him recently) proved unsuccessful, I have attempted to locate and serve him by various methods.”

He also added, “I attempted to reach Mr. Conley by telephone and his phone went directly to the message, ‘The person you are trying to reach is not accepting calls at this time.’”

Previously, Kim told the court about the Melvin, “Melvin Jeffrey Conley is a stalker. I have no relationship whatsoever with him.”

“I am informed and believe that my security, with the assistance of [Emma], was able to make contact with this man by telephone. During that call, the man admitted entering [Emma’s] home without her permission,” she claimed in her filings.