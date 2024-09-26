 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian takes major step against stalker: Report

Kim Kardashian was reportedly being stalked by the person who previously stalker Emma Roberts

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2024

Photo: Kim Kardashian takes major step against stalker: Report
Photo: Kim Kardashian takes major step against stalker: Report

Kim Kardashian has reportedly taken a major step to improve her security against stalkers. 

As per the latest findings of In Touch Weekly, the 43-year-old fashion mogul has employed a Los Angeles-based Black Box Security Inc. to find her stalker called, Melvin Jeffery Conley.

According to the outlet, the alleged stalker “is no longer residing there and is homeless in the Los Angeles area.”

John Romeo, who is a representative from the security company even disclosed, “Since service attempts at Mr. Conley’s mother’s house (the only known address associated with him recently) proved unsuccessful, I have attempted to locate and serve him by various methods.”

He also added, “I attempted to reach Mr. Conley by telephone and his phone went directly to the message, ‘The person you are trying to reach is not accepting calls at this time.’”

Previously, Kim told the court about the Melvin, “Melvin Jeffrey Conley is a stalker. I have no relationship whatsoever with him.”

“I am informed and believe that my security, with the assistance of [Emma], was able to make contact with this man by telephone. During that call, the man admitted entering [Emma’s] home without her permission,” she claimed in her filings. 

Bizarre incident sees cops at Jennifer Aniston's home
Bizarre incident sees cops at Jennifer Aniston's home
The Jonas Brothers father not happy with their image?
The Jonas Brothers father not happy with their image?
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame confirms inductees of 2024
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame confirms inductees of 2024
Brad Pitt using Ines De Ramon to gain Angelina Jolie 'mercy:' Report
Brad Pitt using Ines De Ramon to gain Angelina Jolie 'mercy:' Report
Brad Pitt waiting for kids to choose him over Angelina Jolie: Source
Brad Pitt waiting for kids to choose him over Angelina Jolie: Source
Kid Laroi, Tate McRae smitten with each other: Source
Kid Laroi, Tate McRae smitten with each other: Source
50 Cent sets to uncover Diddy abuse in new docuseries
50 Cent sets to uncover Diddy abuse in new docuseries
Matt Bomer starring 'White Collar' reboot gets name and major update video
Matt Bomer starring 'White Collar' reboot gets name and major update