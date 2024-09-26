Photo: Ben Affleck advised against reconciling with Jennifer Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck is reportedly finding it hard to let go of estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.

On 14th of September, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were papped as they packed on PDA less than a month after the songstress filed for divorce from the actor.

Now, an insider explained to In Touch Weekly why such portrayal of affection could be detrimental for the Gone Girl hitmaker.

Speaking of Ben, the insider stated that he “is always looking for the next rush,” noting, “whether it’s good for him or not.”

They went on to point out, “Ben’s treading a dangerous line being so handsy with his estranged wife,” after which they moved on to the next topic.

This report comes days after a second insider shared with the publication that the pals of Ben Affleck fear that he might have been “throwing himself into work” in order facilitate a “healthy escape” from the divorce drama.

At the time, the confidante even claimed that “there’s always a worry that he’ll turn back to his vices when the going gets tough.”