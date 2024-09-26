Sean ‘Diddy' Combs lawyers explains why rapper had ‘1000 baby oils'

Sean “Diddy” Combs lawyer explains why the rapper had bottles of lubricants and oil at his house.



During raids from Homeland Security, the rapper’s abode was filled with 1000 bottles of baby oil. While the revelation has raised eyebrows in media, Diddy’s solicitor, Marc Agnifilo, is answering questions.

“I don’t know where the number a thousand came [from] … I can’t imagine it’s thousands. I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything,” he told TMZ.

In the new documentary titled “The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment,” the lawyer reveals his client might have used “lubricant for an orgy,” Agnifilo said, “I guess. I don’t know what you need a thousand — one bottle of baby oil goes a long way.”

“I mean, he has a big house. He buys in bulk, you know,” he said.

Speaking with TMZ founder Harvey Levin, Agnifilio justified: “I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?”

“Not a thousand bottles of baby oil,” Levin, 74, pushed back.