King Charles tired of ‘odd video calls' with Archie, Lilibet

King Charles deeply values his grandchildren amid cancer diagnosis.



His Majesty, who is currently undergoing treatment for his illness, has started to yearn for his beloved grandkids, including the ones in California.

A source told the Mirror: "The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives.

"He values family above everything and whatever the course of his ­relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call."

Meanwhile, royal expert Ingrid Seward reveals King Charles’ true feelings about family and blood.

She said: "Family has always been important to the King. He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty.

Speaking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, the expert adds: "It is a great sadness to him he doesn’t see more of Archie and Lilibet.

"That is why he will never break ties with Harry. He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son’s children.