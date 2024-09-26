 
Geo News

King Charles tired of ‘odd video calls' with Archie, Lilibet

King Charles terribly missed his American grandkids amid cancer

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2024

King Charles deeply values his grandchildren amid cancer diagnosis.

His Majesty, who is currently undergoing treatment for his illness, has started to yearn for his beloved grandkids, including the ones in California.

A source told the Mirror: "The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives.

"He values family above everything and whatever the course of his ­relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call."

Meanwhile, royal expert Ingrid Seward reveals King Charles’ true feelings about family and blood.

She said: "Family has always been important to the King. He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty.

Speaking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, the expert adds: "It is a great sadness to him he doesn’t see more of Archie and Lilibet.

"That is why he will never break ties with Harry. He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son’s children.

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs lawyers explains why rapper had ‘1000 baby oils' video
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs lawyers explains why rapper had ‘1000 baby oils'
Princess Diana working ‘behind scenes' to help William, Harry video
Princess Diana working ‘behind scenes' to help William, Harry
Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian in her 'own game'
Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian in her 'own game'
Ben Affleck advised against reconciling with Jennifer Lopez: Report
Ben Affleck advised against reconciling with Jennifer Lopez: Report
Kate Winslet believes she is 'never getting old' in response to retirement plans
Kate Winslet believes she is 'never getting old' in response to retirement plans
Bizarre incident sees cops at Jennifer Aniston's home
Bizarre incident sees cops at Jennifer Aniston's home
Kim Kardashian takes major step against stalker: Report
Kim Kardashian takes major step against stalker: Report
The Jonas Brothers father not happy with their image?
The Jonas Brothers father not happy with their image?