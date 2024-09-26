Sarah Ferguson develops soft corner for Meghan Markle amid mounting hate

Sarah Ferguson develops soft corner for Meghan Markle

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly set to help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in rebuilding their relationships within the Royal family, a new report has revealed.



A source close to the situation has claimed that the Duchess of York can relate to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as she has “faced scrutiny herself during her marriage to Prince Andrew.”

Speaking with Closer Magazine, the source said Fergie empathizes with Meghan's struggles, adding that she is in a unique position to facilitate reconciliation between the Sussexes and King Charles.

“There was a time when Sarah was absolutely persona non grata in the royal family,” the insider said. “Even before she divorced Andrew, she was considered ‘too common’ to be a member of the crown and the public was incredibly disrespectful of her and she was called all sorts of names.”

“And, it was an open secret that Prince Phillip had absolutely no time for her and even palace courtiers looked down on her,” the insider added.

“After years of being an outcast she’s managed to earn back a lot of respect from key members, but she certainly hasn’t forgotten what it was like to be pushed out into the cold.”

Hence, Sarah is open to play the role of mediator between the Sussexes and the members of the Royal family without putting her own reputation on the line.

“She’s very shrewd and will protect herself and her position above all else, but knowing Sarah she will want to do what she can to help, without risking her own neck, of course,” they said.

“She’s always had a soft spot for Harry, but even more than that, she adored his mother Princess Diana, so she’ll want to help mend this rift for the sake of her memory, if nothing else.”