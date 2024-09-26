Kate Middleton ready to move past Prince Harry feud: ‘Family is family’

Kate Middleton reportedly reached out to Prince Harry on the occasion of his 40th birthday and even convinced members of the Royal family to publically mark his big day.



According to Bella Magazine, the Princess of Wales “made a point to call” the Duke of Sussex and “send a thoughtful gift his way as well."

An insider told the publication that Kate is ready to forgive Harry for his countless public attacks on the Royal family and welcome him back to the family fold.

They said that the Princess misses Harry, with whom she had a close bond before he moved to the US to begin a new life with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Kate is ready to "forgive and move on from the past" after completing her preventative chemotherapy, the source claimed.

"Kate's always had a soft spot for Harry, and despite the hurtful things he's said and done, she's found it in her heart to forgive him and has quietly been chipping away at William to convince him it's time to let the anger go,” they said.

"She doesn't believe it's right to just give up on Harry. She's worried for him because she sees all the signs of how homesick and vulnerable he is. Her view is that no matter what, family is family."