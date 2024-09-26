 
Geo News

Prince Harry's ‘frustration' on display as he calls for action amid ‘passionate' speech

Royal expert analyzes Prince Harry’s recent appearance, decodes the Duke’s emotions

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2024

Prince Harrys ‘frustration’ on display as he calls for action amid ‘passionate’ speech
Prince Harry's ‘frustration’ on display as he calls for action amid ‘passionate’ speech

Prince Harry displayed signs of “frustration and determination” during his speech at the Clinton Foundation summit in New York City, a body language expert claims.

According to Darren Stanton, Harry's gestures, eye contact, and facial expressions revealed a that he was "frustrated and wants to get things moving.”

As per The Express, the body language expert explained the dramatic shift in the body language of the Duke of Sussex as he delivered the “passionate” speech.

"With Prince Harry, we see him shift from happy-go-lucky Harry to a much more passionate and determined version when he’s speaking to the delegates,” he said.

The expert noted, “We see a very dramatic shift from when Harry is mingling with guests to when he's on stage speaking about something he is deeply passionate about."

He then shared the “clear signs” from Harry which show “this are gestures offering a definite level of contact with the audience.”

Stanton continued: "He stares out towards the audience and makes consistent eye contact with those looking at him, which again tells them is deeply passionate and committed to making this project a massive success helping lots of people who otherwise would have struggled.”

“Facially we are seeing a very focused and determined set of facial expressions, with the eyes coming together and lips pierced.

"This could be a combination of frustration and willingness to want things to get moving as quickly as possible. He has a real determination in his facial expression as he looks out into the audience, a very fixed eye gaze, and we see him get quite red in his cheeks when he speaks about things he is passionate about."

‘Demon' Meghan Markle's pyscho moments with staff exposed
‘Demon' Meghan Markle's pyscho moments with staff exposed
Kate Middleton ready to move past Prince Harry feud: ‘Family is family'
Kate Middleton ready to move past Prince Harry feud: ‘Family is family'
Jennifer Aniston's age defying body workout secrets revealed
Jennifer Aniston's age defying body workout secrets revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's presidential help for their romance laid bare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's presidential help for their romance laid bare
Sarah Ferguson develops soft corner for Meghan Markle amid mounting hate
Sarah Ferguson develops soft corner for Meghan Markle amid mounting hate
Meghan Markle waiting for ‘right time' to write ‘very truthful and detailed' memoir
Meghan Markle waiting for ‘right time' to write ‘very truthful and detailed' memoir
King Charles tired of ‘odd video calls' with Archie, Lilibet video
King Charles tired of ‘odd video calls' with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing touch in ‘high energy' world video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing touch in ‘high energy' world