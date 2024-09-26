 
Prince Harry rushes to ‘rehab' after becoming a punchline

Prince Harry has rushed himself into a rehab in order to escape being a punchline of sorts

September 26, 2024

Experts have just weighed in on how Prince Harry’s been rushing to rehabilitate his personal image and branding since becoming a ‘punchline’ of sorts for people.

Everything has been brought forward by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on everything by saying, “Harry and Meghan last year versus this year, they had headlines like from Rolling Stone magazine, Harry and Meghan in their flop era.”

“What have they accomplished since then that is tangible? Not really anything.”

“You know, they've had several Netflix flops. They did have their big blockbuster, but everything else has not connected with audiences.”

“What I think we're seeing from Prince Harry in New York right now is him trying to rehabilitate his image. Spare was a commercial success, but he became a punchline here in the States.”

“He's trying to become a respected thought leader, and that's really what these visuals are in New York. And when we see Harry and Meghan on some of these tours.”

