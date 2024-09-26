Suge Knight believes Diddy may get attacked in prison

Diddy‘s hip-hop rival Suge Knight has made some shocking suggestions related to the imprisoned I'll Be Missing You rapper.



Suge, who is also currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary man slaughter, recently spoke out about the prison experience with NewsNation.

Speaking about it, the 59-year-old said that despite his long-running rivalry with the 54 year-year-old rapper, he would not "jump up and cheer" for any Black man or any other human being going to "prison."

The co-founder of Death Row Records also revealed the possible experience Diddy might face behind the bars.

He suggested that there was a possibility that the rapper, whose real name is Sean 'Diddy' Combs, might be attacked by an inmate trying "to get a name for themself".

However, Suge clarified his stance that it was not directly implemented at Diddy that he was necessarily "in danger".

"I don't want to say he's in danger and neither should he say that," the imprisoned American record executive said.

Last week, Diddy was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. However, the rapper has pleaded not guilty.