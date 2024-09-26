 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez's major move to reconcile with Ben Affleck backfires

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2024

Jennifer Lopez’s major move to reconcile with Ben Affleck backfires

Jennifer Lopez reportedly filed for divorce from Ben Affleck so that he would realize his mistake and convince her to rekindle their romance.

However, JLo’s move backfired after the Gone Girl star did not do anything to stop her from taking drastic measures amid marital problems, reported Closer Magazine.

According to the report, Lopez’s recent outing with Affleck and their kids at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles was her way to remind the actor what he was missing.

However, the insider suggested that Lopez’s pleas are falling on deaf ears as Affleck is ready to go ahead with the divorce.

“Jennifer was the one who initiated the meet-up – she insisted it was important to show they’re on amicable terms for the sake of the kids,” the insider said.

“They’ve all grown close over the last couple of years and she wants to avoid causing them any more heartache,” they added.

The insider continued: “While Jen has been trying to be strong in public, behind closed doors she’s less sure of herself and has admitted that she’s been missing Ben a lot.”

“She’d secretly hoped that filing for divorce would spark him to take drastic action to turn things around and try to win her back, so the fact he still wants to go ahead with their split is heartbreaking.”

Suge Knight believes Diddy may get attacked in prison
Suge Knight believes Diddy may get attacked in prison
'Step Up' costars Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan settle the long dispute
'Step Up' costars Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan settle the long dispute
Billie Eilish ditches Finneas to explore something new
Billie Eilish ditches Finneas to explore something new
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle living in a ‘ghetto' and its ‘lunacy' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle living in a ‘ghetto' and its ‘lunacy'
Nikki Gracia's husband Artem Chigvintsev focuses on his son amid divorce proceedings
Nikki Gracia's husband Artem Chigvintsev focuses on his son amid divorce proceedings
Katy Perry makes surprising revelation about Madonna
Katy Perry makes surprising revelation about Madonna
Prince Harry's ‘frustration' on display as he calls for action amid ‘passionate' speech
Prince Harry's ‘frustration' on display as he calls for action amid ‘passionate' speech
Prince William's humiliating treatment of his 'doormat' Kate Middleton comes to light
Prince William's humiliating treatment of his 'doormat' Kate Middleton comes to light