Jennifer Lopez’s major move to reconcile with Ben Affleck backfires

Jennifer Lopez reportedly filed for divorce from Ben Affleck so that he would realize his mistake and convince her to rekindle their romance.



However, JLo’s move backfired after the Gone Girl star did not do anything to stop her from taking drastic measures amid marital problems, reported Closer Magazine.

According to the report, Lopez’s recent outing with Affleck and their kids at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles was her way to remind the actor what he was missing.

However, the insider suggested that Lopez’s pleas are falling on deaf ears as Affleck is ready to go ahead with the divorce.

“Jennifer was the one who initiated the meet-up – she insisted it was important to show they’re on amicable terms for the sake of the kids,” the insider said.

“They’ve all grown close over the last couple of years and she wants to avoid causing them any more heartache,” they added.

The insider continued: “While Jen has been trying to be strong in public, behind closed doors she’s less sure of herself and has admitted that she’s been missing Ben a lot.”

“She’d secretly hoped that filing for divorce would spark him to take drastic action to turn things around and try to win her back, so the fact he still wants to go ahead with their split is heartbreaking.”