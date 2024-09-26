Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck amicable for sake of kids: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly agreed to stay on amicable terms, but only for the betterment of their kids.

As fans will be aware, Ben and Jennifer Lopez had a rare reunion at the Beverly Hills Hotel last Saturday.

The duo seemingly crossed path for the sake of their kids, Samuel, 12, and Seraphina, 15 and Jennifer's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Now, these claims were further confirmed by an insider privy Heat Magazine who claimed that “Jennifer was the one who initiated the meet-up.”

Explaining this attempt to reconcile, the source also confided, “She insisted it was important to show they're on amicable terms for the sake of the kids.”

“They've all grown close over the last couple of years and she wants to avoid causing them any more heartache,” the insider remarked in conclusion.

This report comes amid the duo, once called “Bennifer,” were papped as they packed on PDA on 14th of September, less than a month after the songstress filed for divorce from the actor.