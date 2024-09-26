Photo: Jennifer Lopez's 'secret attempts' amid Ben Affleck split revealed

Jennifer Lopez reportedly still believes that she and Ben Affleck can give their crippling marriage another chance.

Even though Jennifer Lopez, who tied the knot with the director in 2022, filed for divorce from Ben in April 2024, she is struggling to say goodbye to him, as per the findings of Heat Magazine.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently shared with the outlet, “While Jen has been trying to be strong in public, behind closed doors she's less sure of herself.”

As per this confidante, the On The Floor crooner “has admitted that she's been missing Ben a lot.”

“Shed secretly hoped that filing for divorce would spark him to take drastic action to turn things around and try to win her back, so the fact he still wants to go ahead with their split is heartbreaking,” the source continued.

Similar claims were made by an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, who revealed earlier that “J. Lo has been through a lot in her life, But this year has really tested how much pain she can withstand.”

In addition to this, the insider maintained at the time, “Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears,” and added, “It’s the worst year of her life.”