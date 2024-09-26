Meghan Markle making it impossible for staffers to excel amid psycho claims

Meghan Markle has just found herself being bashed for the way she handles her staff, following accusations that she is ‘psycho’.

A British broadcaster and photographer, Helena Chard made these comments.

According to a report by Fox News, Chard started by referencing the exit of then-chief of Staff, Josh Kettler as an example and said,

For those unversed, he stayed just for three months before being the 18th employee to leave, and it is pertinent to mention that at the beginning he was dubbed the man who was to ‘guide’ Harry in his next phase.

In reference to this in her interview Chard admitted that “something is wrong” in the Sussex camp because “The sad thing is all these employees have been chosen carefully.”

“They have previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performing companies and environments.”

She also “I can only believe that Harry and Meghan are tricky customers and make it near impossible for their staff to excel in their roles.”

Prior to this, the Duchess was hit with a slew of accusations, and one of them was that she was a 'psycho' sparking 'terror'.