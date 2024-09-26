 
Geo News

Meghan Markle making it impossible for staffers to excel amid psycho claims

Meghan Markle has just been slapped with a second attack following the accusations made against her for being psycho

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2024

Meghan Markle making it impossible for staffers to excel amid psycho claims
Meghan Markle making it impossible for staffers to excel amid psycho claims

Meghan Markle has just found herself being bashed for the way she handles her staff, following accusations that she is ‘psycho’.

A British broadcaster and photographer, Helena Chard made these comments.

According to a report by Fox News, Chard started by referencing the exit of then-chief of Staff, Josh Kettler as an example and said,

For those unversed, he stayed just for three months before being the 18th employee to leave, and it is pertinent to mention that at the beginning he was dubbed the man who was to ‘guide’ Harry in his next phase.

In reference to this in her interview Chard admitted that “something is wrong” in the Sussex camp because “The sad thing is all these employees have been chosen carefully.”

“They have previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performing companies and environments.”

She also “I can only believe that Harry and Meghan are tricky customers and make it near impossible for their staff to excel in their roles.”

Prior to this, the Duchess was hit with a slew of accusations, and one of them was that she was a 'psycho' sparking 'terror'. 

Diddy to defend himself in court: 'He will fight to the end'
Diddy to defend himself in court: 'He will fight to the end'
Meghan Markle receives support amid ‘demon boss' allegations
Meghan Markle receives support amid ‘demon boss' allegations
Pink slams deleted X theory rumour amid Diddy arrest
Pink slams deleted X theory rumour amid Diddy arrest
Lady Gaga debuts dramatic look for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere
Lady Gaga debuts dramatic look for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere
Jennifer Lopez's major move to reconcile with Ben Affleck backfires video
Jennifer Lopez's major move to reconcile with Ben Affleck backfires
Prince Harry rushes to ‘rehab' after becoming a punchline
Prince Harry rushes to ‘rehab' after becoming a punchline
Harry, Meghan receive heat over Sussex pin: ‘Pathetically trying to be US royals'
Harry, Meghan receive heat over Sussex pin: ‘Pathetically trying to be US royals'
Suge Knight believes Diddy may get attacked in prison
Suge Knight believes Diddy may get attacked in prison