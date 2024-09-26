Suge Knight drops bombshell claims after Diddy arrest

Suge Knight is in prison for killing a man, but from behind bars, he made some bombshell claims about how Sean 'Diddy' Combs was a victim of abuse.



The Death Row Records founder — who is serving 28 years in jail — said the execs of different record labels had caught the disgraced music mogul and other artists in their web and made them allegedly go astray, according to Page Six.

He further claimed these stars were only smoking weed, but those heads hooked them to far more dangerous drugs after signing them up.

“Those guys … they introduced cocaine to my artists,” the 59-year-old told News Nation's Chris Cuomo.

“So once they got on cocaine, once they got on drugs, once they got on alcohol, then that’s when the weird stuff happened. I think that’s what took Puffy [Combs] down that lane.”

Dropping their name, he alleged that Clive Davis, Russell Simmons and Andre Harrell used “alcohol, drugs” to “compromise” Combs’ “manhood.”

"[Combs] was taught that. He got Usher as a kid … alcohol, drugs, sex. Justin Bieber — and see, they do these things to take control."



"You choose to be gay that’s your preference, but they’re doing this to people for control,” Suge claimed in an interview from jail about Sean with whom he had a long beef.