Artem Chigvintsev gives rare update after 'difficult' time with Nikki Gracia

Artem Chigvintsev sighs in relief amid divorce with Nikki Gracia

Artem Chigvintsev, who was recently arrested over domestic violence charges, has reacted to the decision after walking free from charges.

Talking exclusively to E! News, The Dancing with the Star pro admitted that he was "thankful that the truth has prevailed".



"This has been an extremely difficult time for me," Artem said, adding that he would no focus on other post-separation matters.

He told the publication, "I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters—continue being the best father I can be."

Last month, the 42-year-old dancer, who was accused by his wife Nikki Gracia for getting violent, was arrested and later bailed on the same day, due to a lack of evidence.

His wife filed for divorce from him on September 11, 2024, two weeks after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The celebrity duo met on Dancing With the Stars back in 2017, got engaged in January 2020 and got married in Paris in August 2022.