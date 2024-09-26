 
Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell really close to family: Report

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell reportedly prefer leading a low-key life

September 26, 2024

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are seemingly introverts.

A new report of Life & Style mentioned about the couple, “Lily and Charlie grew up in show business,” adding, “but you’d never know it by their personalities.”

The insider also noted that despite coming from humble backgrounds the pair remains humble,

The source shared, “They’re both super low-key and down to earth.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Charlie is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell, and Mary Steenburgen. On the other hand, Lily is the daughter of legendary record producer, singer, and songwriter-Phil Collins.

Speaking further of the low-key couple, the insider noted, “They love to cook, love to travel and hike and be outdoors as much as possible.”

In addition to this, the insider said of their Copenhagen residence that “it’s become a second home.”

“They adore the people, the style, the food, everything about it,” the source declared of the historic city of Denmark.

Before concluding, the insider said of the couple, “Charlie is very close with his parents and siblings,” revealing, “They vacation together every summer, and Lily is close to them all, too.”

