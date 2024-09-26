Lady Gaga makes key announcements before 'Joker 2'

Ahead of Joker: Folie à Deux's release, Lady Gaga shares the releasing date of her seventh album, LG7, and also reflects on her other forthcoming album, Harlequin.



In a chat with AP at the U.K. premiere of her upcoming film, the Shallow singer said, “I’m so happy to finally announce my album Harlequin, which is … a companion album for the film."

“It has so much of the music that’s in Joker, as well as some original pieces that I wrote for the film, and one that’s for the album only, which is called ‘Happy Mistake,’” she continued.

Also, the Grammy winner shared the release date of her full-length studio album, “My studio album is coming out in February, and my first single’s coming out really soon, so I’m excited about that, too.”

On the premiere, meanwhile, Lady displayed her unapologetic sense of dressing after she wore a fully red gown.

She also opted for cherry red hair to compliment the outfit, while her heavy makeup appeared to give a nod to her on-screen character, Harley Quinn.