David, Victoria Beckham to face home disruptions due to their new neighbour

David Beckham and Victoria will reportedly be facing a year of disruption due to their new neighbours.

As the new neighbours plan extensive renovations at their West London mansion, the couple might have problem.

According to a report by The Sun, the local council has intervened, arranging a meeting to discuss how the renovations will impact the Beckhams.

Their renovations plans include getting the interiors, adding new kitchens and bathrooms, and even installing underfloor heating and solar panels.

However, the council has made it clear that the celebrity couple's input is crucial, urging the new owners to engage with all nearby residents to smooth over any concerns.

"You are expected to discuss your proposals with all neighbours with a boundary with your site, as we will advise them of any application, as well as any residents' association or society," the planning officer stated.

Additionally, the officer suggested, "I recommend you write to your neighbours to explain what you are intending to do and offer them the opportunity to discuss this with you. You should include a copy of drawings."

It is worth mentioning that David Beckham is no stranger to renovation drama. In 2020, the InterMiami owner blocked his neighbours' plans of renovation, citing concerns over his home's aesthetic.