 
Geo News

Prince Harry's problem is person ‘he has married': Expert

Prince Harry called out for ma trying Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2024

Prince Harry has seemingly earned bad reputation because of who he has married, it is claimed.

The Duke of Sussex, who is otherwise loved by Britons, has entered into their bad books after tying the knot with Meghan Markle.

In a conversation with The Sun, expert Mark Borkowski claimed “people still love Harry, they still like him. 

“That's a problem. Their problem is they don't like the woman he loves,” he noted.

Meanwhile, reporter Bronte Coy agreed, saying: “He was Britain's favourite son, their cheeky son, and so popular. 

“It's only been a few years since he left, though it feels like a lot longer. 

“But I think people still hold great affection for him, even though they never really knew her [Meghan]. 

“They didn't even know her as a royal really, as it was such a short period.”

Speaking about the past, Mark added that there was a huge “outpouring of love for her” initially as “people felt he [Harry] had found someone fairly late in life, at least in terms of royal standards where they sort of get married off early.”

Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene take huge step in their relationship
Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Dufrene take huge step in their relationship
Prince Harry admits ‘thrill' in confidential letter to Kate Middleton video
Prince Harry admits ‘thrill' in confidential letter to Kate Middleton
Lady Gaga desires to start family with fiance Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga desires to start family with fiance Michael Polansky
Kendall Jenner honours Princess Diana at Paris Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner honours Princess Diana at Paris Fashion Week
Coldplay set to shatter Taylor Swift's record in 2025
Coldplay set to shatter Taylor Swift's record in 2025
Prince William, Harry rift 'deepens' despite birthday wish
Prince William, Harry rift 'deepens' despite birthday wish
Selena Gomez plans to ‘become a mom' in honest confession video
Selena Gomez plans to ‘become a mom' in honest confession
David, Victoria Beckham to face home disruptions due to their new neighbour
David, Victoria Beckham to face home disruptions due to their new neighbour