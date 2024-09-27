Dakota Johnson reflects on experience working with Justin Timberlake

Dakota Johnson shared her experience working alongside Justin Timberlake in the film The Social Network.

In a video interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson shared her initial thoughts before meeting the former NSYNC member.

The actress said, "100% had preconceived notions, but he was lovely and kind and really welcoming for a person that was just a stranger."

At just 19 years old, Johnson played a Stanford student who wakes up next to Timberlake's character, Sean Parker.

Johnson said, "I was just like 19 and straddling Justin Timberlake and like whipping him in the face with my hair."

She also mentioned how often they shot the scene, saying, "I think that because this was The Social Network and David Fincher we did this so many times that I'm like, I'm in it. I know it, I know all the lines. It's still there."

"We did it so many times that I feel like I remember this and it's happening now. Maybe I was traumatized," the actress jokingly remarked.

The Social Network tells the story of the founding of Facebook and features Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg.