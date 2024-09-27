Meghan Markle plans next big move to strike back against bullying claims

Meghan Markle is gearing up to respond to mounting criticism and bullying allegations by her former employees, a new report has revealed.



The move comes after 18 high-level employees reportedly quit working for Meghan and Prince Harry since they left the royal family in 2020.

Recently, former staff members came forward with accounts of Meghan's management style, describing her as "relentless" and "dictatorial."

“Everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She’s absolutely relentless,” a source told The Hollywood Reporter. “She marches around like a dictator in high heels.”

Now, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is preparing to share her side of the story by addressing allegations of bullying and manipulation.

A source told In Touch Weekly, “These rumors of her being ‘Duchess Difficult’ have plagued Meghan for years, and she’s tired of the character assassinations,” before adding, “She’s striking back.”

Back in 2021, a palace investigation took please after Meghan was accused of bullying multiple staff members. While the Sussexes denied the allegations, results of the probe were kept private.

“It’s seemingly Meghan’s word against theirs,” the insider said. “Her supporters want her to tell her side of the story — and she just may do it.”

The insider went on to share the complaints filed against Meghan by former aides in England. “Some of them have called her a demanding ‘control freak’ who terrorized the staff with 5 a.m. emails — some of them say they have PTSD from working with her,” said the source.

“Others have accused her of being a liar for stories she’s believed to have leaked about family members like King Charles and Princess Kate, who were accused of being racist.”