Prince Harry separates from Meghan Markle in a professional manner

September 27, 2024

Prince Harry has just made some major moves to leave behind his wife Meghan Markle, in a professional manner.

This update into the couple’s inner dynamics has been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed within the couple’s social circle.

This insider in question spoke candidly and concisely about it during their interview with GB News.

There they said, “They will still carry out some charitable engagements together and embark on foreign visits, but their work projects will be separate.”

It is pertinent to mention however that the duo partook in a number of engagements this year as a couple, from the tour of Nigeria to Colombia as well as other US bound engagements.

As of right now reports are also circulating about the couple's next tour plans, and Express UK believes they are headed for Lesotho and Botswana, because where Harry's Sentebale charity operates from.

Botswana also holds a personal connection for the Duke and Duchess because that is where they spent a few days in 2016.

