Kate Winslet's younger tot bursts into tears for bizarre reason

Kate Winslet's younger tot burst into tears for bizarre reason

Kate Winslet revealed her younger child breaks into tears after watching one of her movies.

Winslet, famous for her role as Rose Dewitt Bukater in the hit movie Titanic, reflected on her children’s reactions towards her movie.

"My youngest has seen 'Titanic', he saw it last year,” the Grammy Award winner told E! News while noting her 10-year-old son's, Bear, reaction after watching Titanic . “He cried a lot, and he kept having to pause it, and he was very upset."

"My older two, who are nearly 24 and 21 they love 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Yeah, that's a big favourite for them," Winslet said to the outlet at the premiere of her new film Lee in New York.

Meanwhile, the Academy Award winner continued by saying, “They'll just sort of say, ‘Oh, I saw Eternal Sunshine the other day I'm like, ‘What you watched it without me?’”

“I think Eternal Sunshine was one of those films that seemed to really capture people's minds, sort of a Zeitgeist thing that happened around that film,” the Reader actor added.

Before concluding, she said, “And so I think I always thought I would want to watch it with my kids one day. But they beat me to it.”

Kate Winslet’s movie Lee releases in theaters on September 27, 2024.