Machine Gun Kelly recalls motivation behind his sobriety

Machine Gun Kelly is taking a trip down memory lane as he completes a year of sobriety.



The rocker, 34, was speaking to the press Thursday night ahead of the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, where he was both a nominee and performer.

As MGK looked back at his year-long progress with sobriety, he shared the inspiration behind his major push for his journey ahead.

"I had to zoom out and take a look at myself from a holistic perspective," he told People at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Thursday.

"I was born on the 22nd. Twenty-two is a master number. What am I here to master? I had to ask myself that question," said Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

The musician further explained the areas he wanted to work on amid his sobriety.

"What were my generational curses and problems that were passed down on to me and to my father? Rest in peace."

MGK added that the idea of making his "job to be a good man" kept him going.

"I find solace in knowing that I can, you know, punish myself today so that I can forgive myself tomorrow," Kelly told the outlet.

"I have a daughter who I love with all of my heart and would die for. And I have a beautiful family and a beautiful group of friends and a beautiful life to live for. And I'm not in a haze anymore to not realise that."

This isn't the first time he has opened up about working on his mental health and his struggle with addiction, as he claimed being "completely sober from everything" last August.

"I don't drink anymore. I haven't drank since last August. That was my first time I ever went to rehab," Kelly said during an appearance on Bunnie Xo's podcast Dumb Blonde.