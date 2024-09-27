 
Geo News

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest meaningful statement

Piers Morgan reacted as Prince Harry calls on tech companies to do more to protect youths from the harmful effects of social media

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2024

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harrys latest meaningful statement
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest meaningful statement

Former Good Morning Britain host and outspoken broadcaster Piers Morgan has called out Prince Harry over his speech he made in New York City concerning online safety for children.

On Tuesday, Archie and Lilibet doting father made an appearance at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 summit, during which he took to the stage to discuss the newly launched Archewell Foundation Parent's Network which seeks to help inform and support parents as their children navigate online spaces.

The Associated Press shared a video of the duke on its X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted “Prince Harry calls on tech companies to do more to protect youths from the harmful effects of social media.”

Reacting to it, Piers Morgan commented, “Does he have any advice for how the Royal Family can be protected from the harmful effects of people abusing them in books, Netflix docs, podcasts and TV interviews with Oprah?” referring to the duke’s bombshell memoir Spare, his and Meghan’s docuseries and others interviews.

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harrys latest meaningful statement

Harry said, “Yet, while we celebrate global achievements and their impact, there is still critical work to do.

“And so, I stand before you today, to speak about the pervasive threat that our online world poses to us, especially our children, if we allow the status quo to remain.”

Kate Winslet's younger tot bursts into tears for bizarre reason
Kate Winslet's younger tot bursts into tears for bizarre reason
Blac Chyna faces domestic violence lawsuit filed by ex-boyfriend Twin Hector
Blac Chyna faces domestic violence lawsuit filed by ex-boyfriend Twin Hector
2024 People's Choice Country Awards: Full list of winners
2024 People's Choice Country Awards: Full list of winners
Lisa Marie Presley's memoir addresses her 'long-simmering' fear
Lisa Marie Presley's memoir addresses her 'long-simmering' fear
Naomi Campbell prohibited from leading charities in UK
Naomi Campbell prohibited from leading charities in UK
Shakira embraces single life after 'heartbreaking' split from Gerard Pique
Shakira embraces single life after 'heartbreaking' split from Gerard Pique
‘John Wick' spin-off ‘Ballerina' drops first trailer
‘John Wick' spin-off ‘Ballerina' drops first trailer
Meghan Markle's employees ‘chained' in an Archewell Towers basement
Meghan Markle's employees ‘chained' in an Archewell Towers basement