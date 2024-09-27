Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest meaningful statement

Former Good Morning Britain host and outspoken broadcaster Piers Morgan has called out Prince Harry over his speech he made in New York City concerning online safety for children.



On Tuesday, Archie and Lilibet doting father made an appearance at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 summit, during which he took to the stage to discuss the newly launched Archewell Foundation Parent's Network which seeks to help inform and support parents as their children navigate online spaces.

The Associated Press shared a video of the duke on its X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted “Prince Harry calls on tech companies to do more to protect youths from the harmful effects of social media.”

Reacting to it, Piers Morgan commented, “Does he have any advice for how the Royal Family can be protected from the harmful effects of people abusing them in books, Netflix docs, podcasts and TV interviews with Oprah?” referring to the duke’s bombshell memoir Spare, his and Meghan’s docuseries and others interviews.

Harry said, “Yet, while we celebrate global achievements and their impact, there is still critical work to do.

“And so, I stand before you today, to speak about the pervasive threat that our online world poses to us, especially our children, if we allow the status quo to remain.”