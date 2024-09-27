Cardi B indirectly sends loud and clear message to estranged husband Offset

Cardi B, who has been in a war of words with her Offset on social media, has addressed the estranged husband’s claims that she cheated him during her second pregnancy.

The mother of three, who split from the 32-year-old estranged husband, took to an Instagram Live session and responded to his claim without naming him.

The 31-year-old rapper maintained that she does not “care” when taking aim at the Open It Up star and the other women he may have had relations with in recent months.

“I'm too much woman for you,” she said, added, “And I've always been too good for you.”

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, went on to say that nothing surprises her anymore.

“You've done it all, so I don’t care,” the Up rapper said in reference to the father of her children.

The estranged couple first started dating back in February 2017, and since had an on-and-off relationship.

During that time of back-and-forth between the duo, they became parents to three children; six-year-old daughter Kulture, a three-year-old son Wave and a recently born daughter, whose name is yet to be revealed.

She officially filed for divorce from Offset in the end of July.