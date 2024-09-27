Prince Harry gets genuinely spooked on surprise Halloween tour

Prince Harry faced some serious jump scares during a Halloween experience with Jimmy Fallon.



During his trip to New York City, Harry, the Duke of Sussex went on a tour of Fallon’s Tonightmares haunted maze. The tour was part of his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Before beginning the tour, Fallon asked Harry if he’s easily scared, with the Prince replying, “Not normally, but today might be different.”

The duo wore cameras that filmed their reactions to the scary residents of Tonightmares.

The first few acts didn’t get to the Duke, with him only laughing in response. When he came across a scary man in a suit, Harry thought it was a spooky version of Canadian singer and pal Michael Buble. "Is that Michael Buble? Good job buddy," he laughed.

However, as the tour progressed, the acts got scarier, with actors executing perfect jump scares. By the end, Harry was properly screaming and even pretended to punch a ghoul out of fear, which left Fallon amused.

“My thanks to Prince Harry,” he laughed.

Funnily, during the tour, some actors recognized the Duke, and others were late to do so, with one girl blushing after a fellow actor told her who he was.

Prince Harry is in NYC for engagements pertaining to his patronages and charities he supports. He began his tour with a dinner organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to support victims of childhood violence and discuss its impact on mental health.