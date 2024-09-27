King Charles, Prince William won't go against Queen Elizabeth big decision for Harry

King Charles and his elder son Prince William cannot go against late Queen Elizabeth’s major decision about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.



This has been claimed by royal expert Tom Quinn while speaking to Daily Express, per the Mirror.

The royal expert warned Harry won't be accepted as a "part-time royal" by King Charles or Prince William.

Quinn said, "The whole emphasis between King Charles and Prince William is that you cannot go against the late Queen's firm belief that you can't be a part-time royal."

He went on saying: "You can't hobnob with celebrities in America for six months and then come back here and pick and choose which events you want to be part of. I don't think Charles and William will agree to that simply because Elizabeth hated the idea."

The new claims come three days before Prince Harry is set to return to UK for a charity event.

“We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event,” the charity announced earlier this month.